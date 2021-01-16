Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Up to $346.60

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $346.60, but opened at $365.40. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $336.40, with a volume of 816,773 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 337.33.

In other Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) news, insider Ali Mazanderani acquired 44,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Company Profile (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

