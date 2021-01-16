Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00104629 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00341783 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012471 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

