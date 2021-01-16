NevaCoin Trading 66.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 73.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $23,299.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 393.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

