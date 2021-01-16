New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.27. 119,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 44,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

About New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

