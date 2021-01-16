New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) (ASX:NHC) Insider Ian Williams Sells 38,087 Shares of Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) (ASX:NHC) insider Ian Williams sold 38,087 shares of New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00), for a total value of A$53,474.15 ($38,195.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.38.

Get New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) alerts:

New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope Co. Limited (NHC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.