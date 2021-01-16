New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $15.26. New Providence Acquisition shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 45,627 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPA. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPA)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.