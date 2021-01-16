Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $6.06 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $899,463.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

