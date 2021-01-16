NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $12.31 on Friday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

