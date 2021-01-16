NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

