NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NEE opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

