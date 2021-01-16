Niobium Coin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 47.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $235,427.13 and approximately $252.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00509191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.81 or 0.04077954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

