Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) (LON:NAVF) Shares Down 0.9%

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) (LON:NAVF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 56,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.93.

