NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities raised NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NN by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.