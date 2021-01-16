Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $134,166.99

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Noir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $134,166.99 and approximately $269.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,416,136 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.