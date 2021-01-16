Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €69.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.10 ($86.00).

BMW opened at €69.41 ($81.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is €72.53 and its 200 day moving average is €64.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

