Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €151.88 ($178.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.