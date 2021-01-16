Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 394,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

