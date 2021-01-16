Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

