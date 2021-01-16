Northcoast Research Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $21.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

