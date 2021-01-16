Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHVCF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

