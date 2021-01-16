Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Cut to Negative at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from an outperform rating to a negative rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$52.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.00.

NPI opened at C$46.55 on Wednesday. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.57.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

