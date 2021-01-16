Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 65,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,983.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

