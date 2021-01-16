Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $300.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

