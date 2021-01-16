Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCLH. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.38 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.