Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.68

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.68 and last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

