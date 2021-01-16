NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 16.7%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 240,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,253,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

