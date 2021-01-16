NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 394,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

