NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.23

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $16.45. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 339,116 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 376,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

