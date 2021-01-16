Nxt Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008360 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

