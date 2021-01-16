Nyzo 1-Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00239251 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.72 or 0.91508679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

