Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 2,446 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,727.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,824.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

