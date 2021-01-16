ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.