ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 19.4%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price rose 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 13,880,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 2,584,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.