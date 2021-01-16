OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

OGC stock opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. OceanaGold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$130.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.