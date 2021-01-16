Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.