Office Properties Income Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

