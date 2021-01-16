Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.74. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

