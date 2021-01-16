Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.