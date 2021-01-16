Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.29 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.46-2.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

