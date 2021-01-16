ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,209. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

