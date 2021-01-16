OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $8.47 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $719.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

