Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ONTO opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

