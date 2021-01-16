Open Predict Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,254.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $684,672.26 and $2,254.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00511017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.19 or 0.04128246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.