Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.68.

ORCL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. 7,532,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

