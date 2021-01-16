Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading 23.6% Higher

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares rose 23.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 209,006,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 78,318,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.