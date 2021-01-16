Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ORC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 1,269,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

