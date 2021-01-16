OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $65.27 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $65.27 million and $778,926.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00511218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.24 or 0.04175618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016296 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,025,689 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.