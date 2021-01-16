Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

OLA opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.34.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

