Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 666.5 days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Otsuka in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.