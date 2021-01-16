Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

NYSE:OVV opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

